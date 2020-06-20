Donald Trump Warns Violent Protesters And Looters Ahead Of Tulsa Rally

Amid weeks of demonstrations over racism, the United States President Donald Trump on June 19 took to Twitter to threaten action against violent protesters at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. While calling it a ‘much different scene’ than New York, Seattle and Minneapolis, Trump warned ‘agitators, looters and protesters’. A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, Marc Lotter reportedly also specified that Trump in his tweet was warning to violent demonstrators and not peaceful protesters.

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Trump’s Tusla, Oklahoma rally will be marking his first campaign rally since the deadly coronavirus pandemic began. The Trump campaign initially planned to hold the rally on June 19 or Juneteenth, however, the date was moved to Saturday at the request of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and others. Meanwhile, as several Americans have been protesting over African American George Floyd’s death, Trump, while speaking to White House reporters said that there have been ‘tremendous, tremendous’ requests for tickets to his rally.

‘Lawlessness’ is going to be met by police

With fears of protests turning violent, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany reportedly also said that the earlier destructive demonstrations were unacceptable. McEnany added that, however, peaceful demonstrations would be allowed. She further told the reporters at the White House that the violent protesters, anarchists, looters, the ‘lawlessness’ that the country saw before, is something that is going to be met by police.

Even with looming fears of anti-racism protests and the novel the coronavirus, Trump supporters have already started waiting in line outside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. Stitt reportedly also added that nearly one million people have requested tickets to the event. He previously even had asked White House to consider a larger, outdoor venue to accommodate Trump’s supporters.

