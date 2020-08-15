Donald Trump Willing To Fund Postal Service, Under Certain Conditions

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is willing to allocate billions of dollars towards the funding of the US Postal Service as a part of the coronavirus relief package if the Democrats are prepared to make concessions on White House priorities. According to reports, the announcement was made by Donald Trump during a news conference.

Trump sends mixed signals regarding funding USPS

As per reports, Trump during the news conference said that if the Democrats gave Trump and his administration what they wanted he would be willing to approve funding to the USPS. After his statement Trump read a series of Tweets wherein, he directed the Treasury Department to make direct payments to Americans.

During the press conference, Trump blamed the Democrats for preventing money from being sent to small businesses and funding for local police departments, first responders and teachers. Donald Trump has vehemently blocked the Democrats demands that billions be allocated to various state governments, claiming that the money was a type of bailout.

As per reports, the democrats have stated that $25 billion would be required in USPS funding as it was the amount decided by the USPS board of governors. The Democrats have also asked for an additional $3.5 billion in funding for the postal service in order to be used for election resources.

According to reports, n recent weeks Trump has sent mixed signals about his willingness to fund the USPS. The reason the USPS has recently become such an intense bipartisan topic is that some believe that it may not be able to handle the delivery and receipt of mail-in ballots during the November Presidential elections. Current US President Donald Trump has stated that mail-in ballots which are being considered for the November elections because of the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the fear of infected persons casting ballots in-person will lead to fraud during the election. But contrary to the President’s beliefs experts believe they are not likely to lead to fraud and Donald Trump has himself requested that mail-in ballots be used during the Florida congressional primary.

