Donald Trump To Visit Hospitalised Brother In New York, Cause Of Hospitalisation Unknown

US President Donald Trump will be visiting his younger brother who has reportedly been hospitalized in the US recently. According to reports, the announcement that Trump will visit his brother was made by White House Spokesperson Judd Deere. No details have been disclosed as to the nature of the illness due to which Trump’s brother has been hospitalized.

Trump to visit fiercely loyal younger brother

As per reports, the spokesperson from the White House also added that when the news came it that Trump’s younger brother was ill, the US President was on his way to his golf club located near Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump will travel to New York City for the visit. Robert Trump is much less famous than his older brother and is not usually found in the spotlight but he is reportedly an essential part of the Trump family real estate empire and is also known for being fiercely loyal to President Trump.

Read: US Professor Who Accurately Predicted Trump's Win In 2016 Forecasts His Defeat This Time

Read: US President Trump Slams Joe Biden, Says 'country Will Collapse' If He Is Elected

Previously Robert Trump reportedly went to court in order to prevent the publication of a very 'damning book' by his niece Mary L. Trump. Her book called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man talks about the current US President and how he is a product of a ‘toxic’ family. Robert trump has called the book by his niece a ‘disgrace’. The book was initially stalled by a temporary restraining order but that order was lifted by a judge in July which allowed the book to be published and it sold millions of copies on the first day of the book's release itself.

In regards to the book by his niece, the President has claimed that the book violates a nondisclosure agreement signed by Mary Trump in a financial settlement she received from the Trump family. Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr whi died due to alcoholism when he was 43 in 1981.

Read: Video: Indian-American Journalist Startles Trump, Asks 'do You Regret All Your Lying?'

Read: Trump's Younger Brother Robert Hospitalized In NY