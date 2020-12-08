Donald Trump's Adviser Peter Navarro Broke Law By Criticising Biden: Watchdog

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was recently found to have violated the law during the campaign season with his criticism of the US President-elect Joe Biden. According to a federal watchdog agency, Navarro violated the Hatch Act, which is a law limiting the political activities of the United States federal employees. The agency said that Navarro, who is the director of the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, used his position to influence the 2020 presidential election though his statements in television interviews and on social media.

The Office of Special Counsel report stated, “His comments were directed at undermining Mr. Biden’s presidential candidacy and persuading voters not to support him in the 2020 election”.

According to the Associated Press, the report noted that the Navarro often attacked Biden about his relationship with China and at times accused him of being “compromised” and “susceptible” to being bought by China, even nicknaming him “Beijing Biden”. The report also stated that White House lawyers have asserted Navarro did not violate the Hatch Act because factual or policy statements do not constitute advocacy for or against a candidate. The lawyers also argued that Navarro’s statement about President-elect was acceptable for him to make in his official capacity.

‘Navarro violated Hatch Act’

However, the Office of Special Counsel found the arguments lacking. The officials said that federal employees violate the law when they make statements intended to encourage others to vote for or against a candidate for political office or when they promote or disparage a candidate’s campaign. The report clearly stated that Navarro violated the Hatch Act “because he engaged in that very activity”.

Moreover, the report also said that is up to the President to determine the “appropriate disciplinary action”. The violations of the Hatch Act are generally submitted by the OSC to the violator’s superior, in this case, Trump. But given President's inaction after previous violations by other administration officials, it is unlikely that he will act to punish one of his economic advisers. Previously, Trump officials, including Kellyanne Conway and Sonny Perdue, have been cited for Hatch Act violations. Several others, including First Lady Melania Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, has also been issued warnings from the OSC but were not disciplined.

(With inputs from AP)

