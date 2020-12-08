Melania Trump Announces New Tennis Pavilion In White House, Draws Flak By Netizens

US First Lady Melania Trump unknowingly drew flak after she announced the unveiling of a new Tennis pavilion on the south grounds of the White House. With COVID-19 cases and hospitalization swelling across the country, Americans took to social media to remind the First Lady about people who’ve lost their lives amid the pandemic.

'I'm pleased to announce...'

“I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds. Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

The statement further revealed the planning of the project had begun two years ago and the design was inspired by existing architecture of the White House. In addendum, it revealed that the construction project was approved by the Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission. The new building has been funded by private donations and includes the renovation of White House Tennis Court and Grandchildren’s Garden along with the construction of the new building.

While the First lady was “pleased” to make the announcement, it soon sparked a slew of hateful comments on social media. While many questioned why were the Trumps not spending their last weeks devising policies to America sail through the pandemic, many others opined that Donald Trump just wanted to obliterate everything Obama created. Many others termed the construction as the incumbent's gift to the Bidens.

Because they needed to destroy the vegetable garden that Michelle Obama had there. — Jenny Darby (@jenadarby) December 7, 2020

Trump just wanted to tear out Obama's basketball court, so mission accomplished. 🤷‍♂️ A physical manifestation of Trump's desire to destroy everything Obama created, in real time. — TeenyGozer (@Teenygozer) December 7, 2020

Stuff like this coming out of The Peoples’ House just makes me want to scream. Why aren’t they spending their last weeks working on Covid? — Denise Dube (@globalfoodie) December 7, 2020

The Trumps won't even be there to use it. This makes no sense. — Nicole Gates (@NicoleGGates) December 7, 2020

That was a sweet gift to give to the Biden’s! — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) December 7, 2020

Do we get an updated picture of the trumpster in his flattering white tennis outfit? pic.twitter.com/gcUHEKiOCx — frank (@BrocktonFrank) December 7, 2020

A few days ago, the US First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme “America the Beautiful”. Highlights of this year’s display include a tribute to essential workers in the Red Room, including a light-up ceramic post office, and a tree with ornaments celebrating frontline workers. While many lauded her efforts, others called it plain unnecessary.