Donald Trump's Call With Georgia Election Official Located In Trash Folder: Report

Former US President Donald Trump’s December phone call with Georgia’s chief elections investigator where he talked about uncovering “dishonesty” in absentee ballot signatures investigation, has been located in a trash folder on her device. A state official familiar with the entire situation has confirmed to CNN that the officials in the Georgia Secretary of State Office found the file in the trash folder even as the discovery of the call came after state officials originally told the media outlet that they did not think audio of the call existed.

Trump’s call to investigator Frances Watson added to the examples of former US President’s extraordinary efforts to push false claims of ‘voter fraud’ in November presidential elections and influence Georgia election officials in order to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory. The audio file of the December 23, 2020 call between the ex-US President and Watson was reportedly discovered as the Georgia Secretary of State's Office responded to a public records request. The Washington Post had first reported the details of how the audio of the December phone call emerged.

What did Trump say in the phone call?

It was previously reported that in the December phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, Trump urged their top investigator, Watson to find the fraud in the 2020 presidential election telling her that she would be “praised” for overturning Biden’s victory. According to the content of the phone call that was posted by several US media outlets, Trump told Watson, the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “The people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me. They know I won, won by hundreds of votes. It wasn’t close.”

Trump added, “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.” Later on the call, he said, “You have the most important job in the country right now.” Watson told CNN affiliate WSB-TV that she had recorded the phone call from Trump for posterity saying, “It's not every day, that probably will never happen again in my lifetime.” She also said that a call from then-US President was unexpected. Watson said, “I was shocked that he would take the time to do that.”