Donald Trump’s Campaign Website Hacked A Week Before US Elections & 'defaced' With Message

Ahead of 2020 US Presidential elections next week, President Donald Trump’s campaign website was taken over by hackers who defaced it for a brief period on Tuesday. The defacement lasted less than 30 minutes before being restored to its original content.

A message was posted by the hackers on the upcoming events page of Donaldjtrump.com which read: "The world has had enough of the fake news spread by President Trump." The hackers claimed of having access to “classified information” that the "Trump government is involved in the origin of Coronavirus”.

READ | US Elections 2020: What Happens If Trump-Biden Race Ends Up In A Draw?

The message also claimed to have information about the President that could damage his reputation and posted details of a cryptocurrency account where people could transfer funds if they wanted to see the information released publically.

"This site was seized. The world has had enough of the fake-news spread by President Donald J Trump. It is time to allow the world to know the truth”, the message read.

The hackers claimed to have compromised “multiple devices” that gave them access to their “most internal and secret conversations,” including classified information.

READ | US Polls 2020: Trump Seeks A 'rebuke Of Socialism'

READ | US Elections 2020: Twitter Introduces 'pre-bunks' For 'baseless' Claims On Mail-in Voting

Trump campaign responds

The Trump campaign, however, said there was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is stored on the website. “Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored,” campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

The defacement came at a time when Trump’s campaign and that of his opponent, Joe Biden, as well as law enforcement and intelligence agencies, have been on high alert for any digital interference ahead of November 3 elections.

READ | Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Goes On Offense In Georgia While US President Donald Trump Targets Midwest