US Elections 2020: What Happens If Trump-Biden Race Ends Up In A Draw?

With only eight days left for what is being termed as the election for ‘America’s soul’, both Republicans and Democrats have stepped up their efforts to woo voters. While the November 3 elections are set to elect the next leader of US, experts are now considering the possibility of a draw between the two candidates. Here is what would happen in case of a deadlock between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

First-Past-The-Post system

In America, the President is chosen by an Electoral College, an institution that convenes in 51 separate locations once every four years to pick the president. However, with the number of electors being even, there is a perfect possibility of getting into a deadlock. With 269 votes each, both Trump and Biden stand a chance of standing equal, however, as the US follows 'First-Past-The-Post system, an absolute majority is required. In this case, it would become a “contingent election” and would require voting by the United States House of Representatives, As of now, it has happened three times in the republic’s history, the last time in 1877.

President Pelosi or President Pompeo

Additionally, there is also a fascinating possibility of state governors stepping in to nominate their own alternatives delegates to the college. Even if then, a president is not chosen till the constitutional deadline of 14 December, then the default line of succession would kick in, making it possible for Americans to wind up with president Nancy Pelosi or president Mike Pompeo.

Elections in America

The American political system is dominated by only two parties- The Grand Old Party (GOP) or Republican and the Democratic Party. This year the Republicans have nominated the country’s current President Donald Trump for re-election. On the other hand, the Democrats have nominated former vice president Joe Biden for the position. While riding on the phrase "Make America Great Again", Trump has promised agricultural and economic reforms, Biden has pledged to introduce reforms in the policing system and end brutality in the nation.

