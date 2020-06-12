Donald Trump's Campaign Will Not Take Responsibility If Rally Visitors Contract COVID-19

US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign officially announced its first rally in Tulsa on June 19 since the coronavirus outbreak hit the country. However, during the registration for the venue in Oklahoma, the campaign has added a disclaimer that denies taking any responsibility for the visitors if they contract the deadly COVID-19 disease. At the end of the form, the US President’s campaign has declared that the people who register for the rally are acknowledging “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19” and not hold Trump or any other official from the campaign responsible.

The disclaimer reads, “By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

Team Trump had officially announced on Twitter on June 12 that ‘Make America Great Again’ Rally will be at an indoor venue, the BOK Center in Tulsa on June 19. The announcement had come as some parts of the country continue to witness a surge in the cases of coronavirus infections. Even though other states are showing a decrease in the COVID-19 curve, US has recorded over two million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 113,820 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

'Big demand'

US President Donald Trump had previously indicated that he will resume holding rallies for his reelection campaign in November 2020 elections. Retweeting a post by a reporter of an international media outlet who shared images from the Black Lives Matter protests in the country, Trump said there is “big demand” for him to hold gatherings. The post which was reshared by the US President cited the recent demonstrations to say that “mass gatherings are now “okay” amid the coronavirus outbreak and that both Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden should start hosting rallies again.

