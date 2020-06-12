George Floyd Death: Trump Administration Finalising Executive Order On Police Reform

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 11 June announced that his administration was working on an executive order that would enact police reform, demanding officers to meet ‘professional standards’ when using force. Trump also added that the executive order would encourage the police to use 'force with compassion'.

'Force with compassion'

As per reports, during a roundtable meeting with law enforcement, faith leaders and small business owners in Dallas, the US President said that his administration was working to finalise reforms that would include the tactics of de-escalation. Despite calling for the use of ‘force with compassion’, Trump recently told law enforcement to dominate the streets while referring to the recent protests and rallies in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death in police custody.

According to reports, while Trump has expressed support for the police and has multiple times reiterated the need for law and order, he added that there will always be some 'bad apples' in the police but those cases were rare. The US President has faced severe criticism for his response to the protest following George Floyd’s deaths, not only at home but from foreign leaders as well.

Earlier this month, House Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation that would essentially ban the use of chokehold by police officers and also limit the officers' immunity from lawsuits. Trump has dubbed that the provision in the Democratic bill pertaining to limiting immunity as a ‘non-starter’.

'Black Lives Matter' movement

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the ''Black Lives Matter' movement. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On June 5, in a show of support to the ongoing protests, Washington DC Mayor Muriel E Bowser renamed a street right outside the White House as 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'.

(Image Credit AP)