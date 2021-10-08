Donald Trump's Hotel Received Payments From Foreign Govts; US Committee Alleges Scam

The United States House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Friday in a letter said that former President Donald Triumph furnished deceptive information about the financial situation of his Triumph International Hotel in downtown Washington.

"By filing these misleading public disclosures, President Trump grossly exaggerated the financial health of the Trump Hotel," the letter said, as quoted by NBC.

The committee stated that the effect of the between what the former US President proclaimed publicly and what he privately revealed was to mislead the public about his financial situation.

The investigating committee said that the former US President earned more than USD 150 million during his time in office. The committee also said that the businessman cum politician lost more than USD 70 million during the span.

The hotel received payments from foreign governments: Oversight Committee

The committee added that the hotel received USD 3.7 million in payments from foreign governments and thus violates the constitution of the United States.

The committee also claimed Trump of hiding more than USD 20 million in loans his real estate holding company made to the struggling hotel, noting yet another attempt of the former President to conceal the real state of his finances.

The committee on Oversight and Reforms is the key investigative committee in the US House of Representatives. It has the authority to probe subjects within the Committee's legislative jurisdiction as well as "any matter" within the jurisdiction of the other standing House Committees.

Trump intends to assert executive privilege

The former US President had on Thursday, October 7 indicated that he will try to assert executive privilege to prevent a House committee investigating January 6 insurrection from getting information from certain witnesses. As per CNN, in a letter, Trump has directed a group of his former aides to ignore a subpoena from the House committee and informed them of his plan to defend executive privilege.

Trump sent the letter to his former adviser Dan Scavino, his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Steve Bannon, and Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

The House Committee subpoenaed documents and testimony from the four Trump administration alumni. Scavino, Meadows, Bannon, and Patel were ordered to turn over documents related to January 6 and to sit for interviews with investigators next week. However, Trump's lawyer sent the letters to the subpoena targets and told them not to comply with the probe.

The letter reportedly stated that the committee is seeking materials that are covered by executive privilege, as well as other privileges. It said that Trump is prepared to defend the fundamental privileges in court. It then also directed the four former Trump aides to hold back any documents about his White House work and to refuse to testify about his official duties.

Donald Trump reiterates 'fake election' results claim

Meanwhile, even 10 months after US President Joe Biden assumed office, former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, reiterated that he never "admitted defeat” nor “conceded” to Biden in the November 2020 US presidential elections.

Banned from Twitter and Facebook, the former US President protested against the ‘Fake Election’ results on his official website. He said that “real insurrection” occurred on November 3 and not January 6, referring to the United States Capitol attack when the Congress convened to certify the election victory of Joe Biden. It should be noted that Trump had vehemently opposed the 2020 election results, and was vocal in calling the polls 'fraudulent'.

Inputs: ANI

Image: AP

