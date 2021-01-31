Donald Trump's Lead Impeachment Lawyers Quit Ahead Of His Senate Trial

Former President Donald Trump parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just two weeks before his trial is about to begin. According to the reports by AP, Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier have left the defense team in what one person described as a “mutual decision”. Both of them insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One of them even said that new additions to the legal team were expected.

'Has to happen'

Recently, US President Joe Biden said that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial “has to happen” as Democrats delivered the article on the Senate floor. In an exclusive interview with CNN after being inaugurated as the 46th US President, Biden delivered most extensive comments on the second impeachment of Trump. Even though Biden acknowledged that the effect Trump’s trial could have on his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees but said that there would be “a worse effect if it didn’t happen”.

Biden also told the media outlet that he believed the outcome would be different if Trump has at least six months left in his term. However, the US President further added that he does not think the 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump and noted: "The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn't changed that much". Biden’s remarks came on the same night the House impeachment managers officially kickstarted the start of Trump’s second impeachment trial and read the charge of ‘incitement to insurrection’ against Trump on the Senate floor. Trump is also the first US President in history to be impeached twice.

Days after finally leaving the White House and becoming the first US President in at least 30 years to lose in the reelection bid, Donald Trump reportedly spent his first weekend out of the office by plotting revenge against the Republicans who betrayed him over his historic second impeachment trial. The former US President had spent his weekend at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his permanent home. He was splitting rounds of golf with discussions about maintaining influence as well as relevance in the US political scene and how to unseat the Republicans who deemed to have crossed him, reported the Washington Post.

(Image Credits: AP)