Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien Tests Positive For COVID-19

US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser (NSA) Robert O'Brien has tested positive for coronavirus. The White House in a statement on July 27 confirmed that Robert O'Brien had contracted coronavirus and has tested positive for the same. The White House further said that Robert has mild symptoms and is currently self-quarantining and working from the location as well. The statement further added that there is no risk of transmission to the President or the Vice-President and the work of the National Security Council won't be hampered.

O'Brien was in Europe

According to reports, O'Brien and his deputy had recently returned from Europe where he had meetings with officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. This is not the first time when a White House official has tested positive. Last month, six White House staffers had tested positive following Trump's controversial Tulsa rally on June 20. In May, 11 Secret Service agents had tested positive for coronavirus following which they were asked to self-quarantine themselves by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Both Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence are tested regularly for the disease but have not tested positive so far.

The United States is currently the worst-affected nation by the novel coronavirus, where more than 4.2 million people have tested positive so far and at least 1,46,000 have died, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the world has logged in more than 16 million confirmed infections and over 6,48,000 deaths to date.

