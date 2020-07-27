Chinese Stooge Ponders Over War With US; Calls Trump Team 'crazy'

Amid the US-China relations reaching a new low with both the nations shutting down one consulate each in their respective countries, Chinese mouthpiece Global Times editor has again tried to play scaremonger by mentioning the possibility of a war. However, the Chinese stooge gave a clean chit to the Communist Party of China (CPC) and conveniently stated that many people believe China wouldn't provoke a war and that China is on the 'defensive'.

Many people are asking whether there will be a war between China and the US. None of them believe that China would proactively provoke a war and they know China is on the defensive. But people don’t know how crazy Trump team can be and whether the US can control them. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 26, 2020

READ | BSP Issues Whip To 6 MLAs To Vote Against Gehlot In Rajasthan Assembly Ahead Of Trust Vote

READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas: France Pays Tribute To Indian Army; Cites Indo-France Defence Ties

He seemed to be taking opinions of "many people" in his tweet saying that China will not provoke a war. However, it remains unknown as to who these "many people" are.

His claim of not provoking a war falls flat as China has been aggressive on many fronts making its relations bitter with many countries sharing borders with the communist nation. Whether it is South China Sea where China threatened the ASEAN countries by claiming sovereignty over the South China sea (international waters) and sabotaging free access of the Indo-Pacific waters; or its aggression in Ladakh along the LAC with India; or claiming sovereignty over Vladivostok, a city governed by Russia; China has poked every bordering nation possible besides Pakistan which survives on the mercy and alms of China.

To add to it, China's imposition of the draconian national security law in Hong Kong, subverting the autonomy and freedom of the city and the genocide of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province has brought the world's attention to Chinese communist regime's practice of human rights violations within the country's jurisdiction as well, attracting criticism from the international fora.

The list of the countries with which China has sour relations is increasing by the day. The Trump administration's vocal criticisms of China has already made situation volatile between the two nations but the US cannot be blamed for it as besides the US, Canada, UK, EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, India, ASEAN countries, all have issues with China, even Russia (a socialist country) which shares the same ideology as that of China doesn't trust aggressive China.

Moreover, the widespread COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the countries across the world to rethink its ties and trade relations with China, many mulling while some have started insisting their business firms to gradually exit China owing to the country's opaqueness and finding alternatives to China.

READ | Omar Abdullah Wades Into Rajasthan's Political Crisis; Takes A Jibe At Priyanka Gandhi

READ | 'You Know What Your Problem Is AR Rahman? You Got Oscars': Shekhar Kapur Slams Bollywood