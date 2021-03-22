Donald Trump's New Platform Will Be 'hottest Ticket In Social Media', Says Aide Miller

Former President Donald Trump's adviser Jason Miller on Monday hinted that the former is set for a comeback on social media, as hinted by Trump in January this year. Miller told a leading US daily that "We're likely to see Trump back on social media in about two to three months." Twitter had temporarily blocked the former President's account before it permanently suspended him from the platform on January 8 after alleged "Trump supporters" had stormed the Capitol on January 6 killing at least one policeman and injuring many.

Trump's new social media platform to redefine the game: Adviser

However, Miller has shared no details on the development, but just said "Everybody is going to wait and watch to witness what exactly Trump does." He further said that the former president has engaged in talks with several companies who approached the latter with plans to help his return on social media, "with his own platform."

While Trump had close to 90 million followers on Twitter, Miller expressed that the new platform Trump intends to launch himself on, will witness "millions of people," as he added that this platform will be "The hottest ticket in social media’: Trump to launch his own platform," Miller's tweet read. He further detailed that Trump's new social media platform aims to completely redefine the game in the US.

'Trump has been engaged in high-level meets with sites'

Referring to the companies that have approached Trump at his home in Florida, Miller hinted "Many high-level meetings have been convened in his Mar-a-Logo resort home of Florida where many teams have presented their ideas." Meanwhile, Trump in January had addressed his supporters and had said that he has been negotiating with various website operators, without naming them, for the launch of his own platform in the near future.



The day his account was suspended by Twitter, Trump had said "Twitter employees met with the Democrats and the Radical Left tonight for removing my account from the platform, to silence me, and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," he had said.