Donald Trump's Peace Plan 'great Waste' Of Palestinians Rights: Arab League

US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the Middle East peace plan to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict has failed to impress the Arab League as its Secretary-General reportedly said that the first reading indicated a great waste of legitimate rights of Palestinians. Ahmed Abul Gheit added that the Arab league is studying the American vision carefully and open to any serious effort to achieve peace.

As per the proposed peace plan, the sovereignty of Israel over important settlement blocs in the West Bank will be acknowledged and the State of Palestine be created with its capital in east Jerusalem. Calling it a ‘historic breakthrough’ and ‘win-win opportunity’ for both sides, Trump said that Israel authorised the release of a conceptual map for the first time.

“We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved,” said Trump in the joint statement.

“We will also work to create a contiguous territory within the future Palestinian State for when the conditions for statehood are met, including the firm rejection of terrorism,” he added.

US policy on Israel

Trump administration has been aggressive about his foreign policy towards Israel by taking decisions against Palestinian interests. Recently, the US announced a reversal of its decades-long policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, calling the occupation not necessarily a violation of international law.

It was the second jolt to Palestinian quest for statehood after the Trump administration had decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed that the US no longer agrees with the 1978 State Department legal opinion that held the occupied territories “inconsistent with international law”.

Meanwhile, India has been firm on the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and called upon both parties to resolve issues through direct negotiations. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar urged the parties to engage with each other and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies)