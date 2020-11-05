Donald Trump's Spiritual Adviser Leads 'bizarre' Prayer, Netizens Say 'done With Country'

While millions of Americans are still waiting for the results of US Election 2020, the Associated Press has projected Democratic Challenger Joe Biden leading with 264 electoral setas with US President Donald Trump at 214 seats. Even though the counting at five key battleground states is ongoing, a video of Trump’s spiritual advisor Paula White saying “I hear the sound of victory” and that “Angels have been dispatched from Africa right now” has taken the internet by storm. In an effort to strengthen Trump’s bid for president, White has been often spotted with the Republican President to lead prayers at the White House.

In the video, White can be heard saying, "I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear, victory, victory, victory!" She added, "Angels are being dispatched right now...Angels have been dispatched from Africa right now. They're coming here, in the name of Jesus." She continues her chant in Latin and repeats "I hear the sound of victory" many times in the video.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

White's video went viral on the internet with millions of Americans saying that they are "done with the country". While most were saying that the video left them in "disgust", others shared a laugh. Many made fun of Donald Trump and his "unusual" faith on the evangelicals. Meanwhile, another trend went viral for a while on Twitter with the hashtag #TrumpIsALaughingStock with netizens saying that he can't accept defeat.

dudeeeeee... you're the man! 😂😂😂😂 didn't expect to find such reply here! Americans be like "wtf is this voice over" — 🐯TIGRESS🐾 (@AyuMeutia) November 5, 2020

And this mantra is spoken in an angelic language. pic.twitter.com/hOK9E7bo5k — Ismail Fahmi (@ismailfahmi) November 5, 2020

I AM DONE WITH THIS COUNTRY. I shall be leaving the USA shortly with my wife in disgust at this situation . Uzbekistan is a much more welcome place. I’d rather be in a stable country like theirs as opposed to one run by Biden. My kids are scared of him!!! — charg (@OccultOutcry) November 5, 2020

This is nothing to do with Christianity. She’s just completely deranged. — Dagmar Mackett❄️ (@saltyliquorice) November 5, 2020

pic.twitter.com/iex61kqrOJ — Risky Liberal 86.45 (@RiskyLiberal) November 5, 2020

Omg this is AMAZING!!! I tried doing this but I don’t have your editing skills, so resorted to photoshop. So damn good! Thank you for making this! pic.twitter.com/CzAiPAvmgo — Ryan Panaligan (@RyanAllanYoung) November 5, 2020

Just not Americans, while the entire world is eying the results of US Election 2020, it is still hung in balance as several states are still counting their ballots including some of the most crucial battlegrounds where the tally can reportedly take days to finish. As per Associated Press projection, Biden is narrowly leading the race with 264 electoral votes and Trump is trailing at 214 votes that have also prompted him to sow doubts on the integrity of the election. With 60 electoral votes still to be allocated, the paths of victory still remain uncertain with winner requiring 270 votes.

