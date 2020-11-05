Last Updated:

US Election 2020: MAGA And Biden Supporters Protest In NY, Detroit And Other Cities

Marchers converged in Chicago, Minneapolis, Washington, DC, and New York hoisted banners that read “count every vote” as pro MAGA group protested to stop count.

US election 2020

On November 4, the pro-MAGA supporters of US President Trump and Democratic observers Biden inclined converged on the TCF Center in Detroit chanting “stop the count”, as supporters protested to count every vote while poll workers tried to finish counting more than 170,000 absentee ballots. Thousands of Biden demonstrators flooded the streets of New York against the Trump supporters that decried election fraud as they protested in the key state of Michigan. Protesters marched across the Fifth Avenue towards Washington Square Park in the heart of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village as Trump-Biden locked in for final results of the 2020 presidential election, according to sources of local New York Times. 

Marchers converged in cities including Chicago, Minneapolis, Washington, DC, and New York hoisted banners that read “count every vote”.  Vote counting centers in Phoenix and Detroit were hijacked by the Trump supporters to halt the ballot counting. Protesters also gathered at night in cities including Portland, Ore., Philadelphia, Chicago where police officers attempted to bring the tensed situation under control as citizens also marched for Black Lives Matter. After AP declared Biden a victor in the midwest state of Michigan, protesters took to the street shouting “stop the count,” in the footages that emerged online as they were intercepted by the police after they attempted to election ballot counting premises. 

Hashtag #StopTheSteal trends

While Biden is now leading the US 2020 Presidential election race with a total of 264 as put by the US projections, Trump accused Democrats of election fraud and filed lawsuits in three separate battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. As the uncertainty looms large about who, out of the two presidential nominee make it to the White House, protests erupted in North Carolina and Philadelphia, where pro-Biden demonstrators came face to face with pro-Trump chanters. At the heart of the political controversy, Philadelphia’s City Hall witnessed a mob with “count every vote” placards, and several other groups that demanded, more with coercion that the officers release the body-cam video showing how Wallace was shot dead. 

MAGA supporters mobilized across different cities as they started hashtag #StopTheSteal on social media and assembled near Detroit’s downtown TCF convention center as guards attempted to block them at the door so the counting could continue. In Graham, N.C, BLM marchers with banners and Confederate flags tried to enter the Graham courthouse polling location when they were pepper-sprayed by the police officers. At Daley Plaza, Chicago, protesters were seen beating drums, as they flashed “Free & Fair” and “Count Every Vote,” banners chanting “Trump, Pence, out now”. 

First Published:
