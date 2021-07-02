Donald Trump's Team Launches Twitter-like Social Media Platform Called 'Gettr'

After being banned from Facebook and Twitter, former US President Donald Trump's team has launched a new social media platform ‘Gettr’ on July 1 billing it as an alternative to social media giants. While the launch was quiet, the debut of the Gettr soon ran into confusion about whether it was Trump’s long-promised bid to offer his followers their own social media or just another step towards his next attempt of ‘Make America Great Again’ alternative to main platforms.

The site called ‘Gettr’ is advertised its mission in a statement as “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas.” As per the Politico report, the Gettr app is currently in beta form and will be officially launched on July 4 at 10 AM (local time). The platform is being led by Trump’s former spokesperson Jason Miller who confirmed the same to the media publication through a text.

Further, former Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh is also involved as a consultant on the Gettr app. Reportedly, the involvement of Donald Trump still remains unclear with the newest platform along with the uncertainty attached to him making a Gettr account.

‘There is an account reserved for him’

The media publication quoited a person involved with Gettr as saying, “The former president is going to make his own decision, it’s certainly there and ready for him should he make the decision — we would welcome that. There is an account reserved for him and waiting for him but that’s a decision for him to make.”

Since Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook over the insurrection on US Capitol on January 6 and leaving the White House that same month, he has been looking for alternative ways to communicate to the wide followership he had on both social media platforms. Initially, he had launched a professional blog but that venture also ended swiftly owing to the poor readership. Getter will reportedly also trigger questions about privacy.

IMAGE: AP/Gettr