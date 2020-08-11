103-year Old Michigan Woman Gets Frog Tattoo To Celebrate B'day After Quarantine Ends

After months of being isolated in a nursing home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a 103-year old Michigan woman decided to get a tattoo for her birthday. According to reports, Dorothy Pollack celebrated her birthday on June 16 in a nursing home, but weeks after being allowed out of quarantine she decided to get a tattoo.

As per reports, Pollack got her first-ever tattoo at A.W.O.L. Custom Tattooing by tattoo artist Ray Reasoner who has claimed that Dorothy took the experience like a champ and did not even wince once from the pain. Reasoner also added that Pollack was the oldest customer he has ever had.

According to reports, Dorothy decided to get the tattoo of a frog because she ‘likes frogs’, and after getting her tattoo and crossing it off her bucket list, she was able to cross another thing, which was to ride a motorcycle.

