Dr Anthony Fauci, former White House Chief Medical Advisor, has responded to Twitter chief Elon Musk's call to prosecute him ahead of releasing the so-called 'Fauci files'. Fauci, who was the face of the US' COVID-19 response during the Donald Trump era, said he has no idea what the billionaire CEO is talking about.

Asked what made Musk "go after him" in a Fox News interview, Fauci said, "I have no idea what he’s talking about...I wish I did. I mean, I just — I’m clueless about what he’s referring to.”

“He’s talking about — the Fauci files were supposed to come out last week. We’re now at the end of this week. I just don’t understand what he’s doing. And I don’t even think I should be addressing it, because it’s a bit puzzling to me”, Fauci added.

On New Year's Day, Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men, teased the release of 'Fauci files'. He had said he would release the files by the end of the week. However, 14 days later, the files remain to be released.

In December last year, Elon Musk had tweeted: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci."

The story behind ‘Fauci Files’

Elon Musk, wishing the Twitterati on the New Year, said the day won't be boring. "Hope you're having a great day 1 2023! One thing's for sure, it won't be boring." Musk’s New Year wish took an interesting turn when Juanita Broaddrick entered the chat. The former American nurse who has accused former US President Bill Clinton of rape commented on Musk’s story: “Waiting …… for #FauciFiles”. To this Musk wrote, “Later this week”.

Musk has claimed that former Twitter employees maintained a Slack channel titled "Fauci Fan Club". In the Fox interview with Fauci, channel host reiterated some of the claims made by Republican leader Rand Paul about the former top doctor. He said Fauci's COVID response made a "bad situation worse".

Anthony Fauci said he will cooperate with any investigation. Asked about his association with former Twitter employees, Fauci said, "So a lot of people are spouting out a lot of things about me and Twitter. I don’t have a Twitter account. I have never had a Twitter account. I don’t intend on having a Twitter account. And I have had nothing to do with Twitter. So I don’t know what they’re talking about when they say that," adding that he's puzzled.