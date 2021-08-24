Dr Fauci Sorry For Predicting US Will Get COVID Under Control By 2021; Meant Spring 2022

Top infectious disease expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, on August 24, Tuesday, revised his foresight where he had asserted that the United States would manage to control the COVID-19 before the arrival of the new year. His statement came after American broadcaster Anderson Cooper during an interview asked about his prediction going wrong and delta variant of COVID-19 ravaged the country. “I have to apologise," he said. "When I listened to the tape, I meant to say the Spring of 2022, so I did misspeak," added Dr Fauci. Further, the top health expert went on to say that he wanted to say if the major chunk of unvaccinated people which is around 90 million got vaccinated by this winter, then America would be able to control the deadly virus by the upcoming spring season.

USA COVID-19 curve could see an upward trend: Dr Fauci

It is worth mentioning that the country has been reeling under the highly contagious delta variant as it has managed to inoculate COVID vaccination to only 50 per cent of the eligible population. Dr Fauci went to say, "It is impossible to predict the covid curve when a majority of the population is unvaccinated. In future, there is still a probability that the deadly virus circulates as it changes its version swiftly." Earlier today, Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations following US government approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Fauci told NBC’s “Today Show” that FDA approval will mean more “enthusiasm” for vaccine mandates by workplaces, colleges and universities and the military. He says it will help boost US vaccination rates.

Hospitalisations, deaths continue to climb due to delta variant: CDC data

President Joe Biden said that for those who hesitated to get the vaccine until it received what he dubbed the “gold standard” of FDA approval, “the moment you’ve been waiting for is here.” “Please get vaccinated today,” he said. As per the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospitalisations, deaths continue to climb due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Many southern states are struggling for hospital capacity amid resistance from Republican leaders and the public towards vaccinations and mask mandates. The overwhelming majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the US are among unvaccinated people.

Image: AP