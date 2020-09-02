‘Meals On Heels’: Drag Queens In San Francisco Deliver Food And Cocktails Amid Pandemic

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, drag queens in San Francisco are donning their colourful wigs and getting ready only to grab takeout and bring their musical numbers to fans’ doorsteps. While the deadly virus has disrupted the day-to-day lives of many, the Oasis nightclub reportedly decided to turn their boring dinner blues into ‘Meals on Heels’. The ‘delivery divas’, including Amoura Teese and Kochina Rude, bring food, cocktails and socially distant lip-synching performances to people during the pandemic.

READ: 'Melania And Me' Book Focuses On First Family Rivalries And Speculations About First Lady

According to an international media agency, one evening, Rude delivered to Kelsie Costa and her family in San Francisco’s Marina District. She lip-synched the draw show classing ‘Finally’ by CeCe Peniston. Costa reportedly called the performance ‘really fun’ and added that since there’s a lot going on these days with shelter in place and COVID-19, she diced to ‘spice it up’ and called the nightclub for food delivery.

'Show must go on'

Oasis owner D’Arcy Drollinger said that the new initiative is a way for the ‘divas’ to reconnect with their fans and bring a little joy to those who haven’t had much to smile about recently.

He said, “You have the choice: You can either give up, go home and call it a night, or you can put some duct tape on, find a song you don’t know that well and go out there and sell the number”. “That’s how I’ve been looking at this whole thing, is we’ve got to sell the number. The show must go on,” Drollinger added.

READ: US Says It Won't Join Global Effort To Find COVID-19 Vaccine

With the night club’s shows on hiatus amid the pandemic, it is believed that the new initiative gives drag performers a chance to make some much-needed money and keep up with their passion. While speaking to the media outlet, Rude said that Drag is such a breathing heart of the city. The ‘delivery diva’ added that the new system is not only good her, but also good for people around the community. “I’m inspired by it, and I’m honoured to be a part of it,” Rude added.

(Image & Inputs: AP)

READ: White House Denounces WHO's Concern About COVID-19 Vaccine Release

READ: Trump Spins Baseless Tale Of ‘thugs’ Flying To Protests