'Melania And Me' Book Focuses On First Family Rivalries And Speculations About First Lady

A new book, ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,’ released on September 1, focuses on the supposed icy relationship between Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka and also on first family rivalries. The author of the book, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was once a friend of US President’s third wife and the acting advisor until 2018. However, she fell out of favour after reportedly revealing the colossal spending on Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In her new book, Wolkoff lifts the veil off the ex-model of Slovenian origin. While Melania initially was painted as the ‘victim’ of a ‘difficult husband’ on social media, the author reportedly, on the other hand, described her as a much more aggressive figure. Wolkoff noted that she and the First Lady choreographed every minute detail of the inauguration and prevented Ivanka from appearing in key photos of the ceremony.

Wolkoff, who is a former Vogue events organiser, reportedly claimed that Melania had even nicknamed her stepdaughter ‘princess’ and called her and her husband Jared Kushner ‘snakes’. The book also leads the readers to believe that Melania Trump might influence certain White House decisions.

In an interview with an international media outlet, the author of the book criticised the First Lady for not defending her against the accusations of overspending on the inauguration. Wolkoff reportedly said that currently she working with the federal investigators to reveal what exactly happened.

Book criticised as ‘wildly self-aggrandising’

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham reportedly dubbed the book ‘wildly self-aggrandising’ revenge from a woman who joined the ranks of the president’s enemies. While the book comes just two months before the presidential elections, it is believed that it might affect Trump’s campaign. On the first day of the release, ‘Melania and Me’ was reportedly also in fourth place in Amazon’s top sellers, behind a new investigation by a journalist into members of the White House who resist Trump, and a book by Michael Cohen, who is Trump’s former lawyer and fixer currently serving a prison term.

