Last Updated:

EAM Jaishankar & US Secy Blinken Discuss COVID Relief, Boosting Indo-Pacific Cooperation

The duo discussed the India-China border state of affairs and intentions to direct support to Afghanistan.They discussed regional developments & coup in Burma.

Written By
Srishti Jha
Jaishankar

During his five-day visit to the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on May 28, met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss the wide range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the QUAD, their official press release stated. QUAD is also known as the QSD; it is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between India, the US, Australia and Japan. 

The duo even discussed the India-China border state of affairs and intentions to direct support to Afghanistan. The US State Secretary took to his official Twitter handle to highlight worthy takeaways from this conclave. 

India-US COVID-19 Vaccine Partnership

EAM Jaishankar hinted at a "productive discussion" and he appreciated the mighty solidarity expressed by his US counterpart during trying COVID-19 times of India. He commented that the said rendezvous solidified the strategic India-US partnership by widening the agenda of cooperation.

READ | Stronger India-US health partnership can be powerful force to fight COVID-19 globally: Jaishankar

While both State leaders spoke about dominant issues such as COVID-19, vaccines, etc. inputs on global peace-security and issues with no vested interest did not keep at bay. They discussed regional developments, the coup in Burma and continuing support of Afghanistan. 

READ | EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US NSA Sullivan on trade, Quad, vaccines, Indo-pacific

He took to Twitter to establish the same. 

According to a statement by S Jaishankar, inevitably the delegates focused on the COVID-19 vaccine India- US partnership aimed at expanding access and ensuring its supply. 

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, and a shared commitment to combating the climate crisis and enhancing multilateral cooperation, including at the UN Security Council. Both also discussed regional developments, the coup in Burma, and continuing support for Afghanistan," the statement read. 

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson Ned Price informed that India and the US levelled talks of heightening the cooperation of the United Nations Security Council. He took to Twitter and shared the official press release by the US.

READ | Jaishankar's warning on cross-border terror irks Pakistan; Imran govt back to J&K rhetoric

S Jaishankar's "terrific" meeting with US Defense Secretary. EAM S Jaishankar also met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin where they reaffirmed their "commitment to sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region and discussed ways to deepen coordination with like-minded countries," a statement read.

READ | Latest News: Choksi gets temporary relief; Jaishankar's warning irks Pak; BJP MP attacked

Lloyd Austin established takeaways from their meeting on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, EAM S Jaishankar on Twitter hinted at a "comprehensive conversation about strategic and defence partnership".

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to exchange at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year.

READ | Jaishankar, US Defence Secy Austin discuss shared priorities, regional security challenges
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND