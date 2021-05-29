EAM Jaishankar & US Secy Blinken Discuss COVID Relief, Boosting Indo-Pacific Cooperation

During his five-day visit to the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on May 28, met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss the wide range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the QUAD, their official press release stated. QUAD is also known as the QSD; it is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between India, the US, Australia and Japan.

The duo even discussed the India-China border state of affairs and intentions to direct support to Afghanistan. The US State Secretary took to his official Twitter handle to highlight worthy takeaways from this conclave.

Productive discussion today with @DrSJaishankar on regional security and economic priorities to include U.S. COVID-19 relief efforts, India-China border situation, and our support for Afghanistan. As friends, we will work together to address these areas of shared concern. pic.twitter.com/BtoGJTUGEr — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 28, 2021

India-US COVID-19 Vaccine Partnership

EAM Jaishankar hinted at a "productive discussion" and he appreciated the mighty solidarity expressed by his US counterpart during trying COVID-19 times of India. He commented that the said rendezvous solidified the strategic India-US partnership by widening the agenda of cooperation.

While both State leaders spoke about dominant issues such as COVID-19, vaccines, etc. inputs on global peace-security and issues with no vested interest did not keep at bay. They discussed regional developments, the coup in Burma and continuing support of Afghanistan.

He took to Twitter to establish the same.

Pleasure to meet @SecBlinken. A productive discussion on various aspects of our bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues.



Covered Indo Pacific and the Quad, Afghanistan, Myanmar, UNSC matters and other international organizations. pic.twitter.com/7UDkXsyJdC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2021

According to a statement by S Jaishankar, inevitably the delegates focused on the COVID-19 vaccine India- US partnership aimed at expanding access and ensuring its supply.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, and a shared commitment to combating the climate crisis and enhancing multilateral cooperation, including at the UN Security Council. Both also discussed regional developments, the coup in Burma, and continuing support for Afghanistan," the statement read.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson Ned Price informed that India and the US levelled talks of heightening the cooperation of the United Nations Security Council. He took to Twitter and shared the official press release by the US.

.@SecBlinken and @DrSJaishankar discussed increasing U.S.-India cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to support regional security and economic priorities. They also discussed strengthening U.S. COVID-19 assistance & enhancing @UN Security Council cooperation. https://t.co/XETpEd0kKY — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 28, 2021

S Jaishankar's "terrific" meeting with US Defense Secretary. EAM S Jaishankar also met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin where they reaffirmed their "commitment to sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region and discussed ways to deepen coordination with like-minded countries," a statement read.

Lloyd Austin established takeaways from their meeting on Twitter.

I had a terrific meeting with @DrSJaishankar today. He graciously hosted me in India in March, and I was delighted to return his hospitality. The @deptofdefense is deeply committed to strengthening our partnership w/ India as we work together to uphold a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific. pic.twitter.com/tvHjA6bhqP — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, EAM S Jaishankar on Twitter hinted at a "comprehensive conversation about strategic and defence partnership".

A warm meeting with US @SecDef Lloyd Austin. A comprehensive conversation about further developing our strategic and defence partnership. Exchanged views on contemporary security challenges. Expressed appreciation of the US military role in responding to the Covid situation. pic.twitter.com/ea0iBezGQZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2021

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to exchange at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year.