Elizabeth Warren Compares Mike Pence To 'a Dog' At A Rally In New Hampshire

Elizabeth Warren has reportedly joked that Mike Pence was akin to Donald Trump’s pet dog at campaign primary in New Hampshire. Warren was reportedly addressing a rally when a supporter questioned her that if she had ever asked herself who she thought Pence was. As the audience burst out with laughter, Warren replied to the supporter that she already had a dog, hinting that Mike Pence was perhaps a dog in the Oval office.

Warren answered a supporter at a rally

The 2020 presidential candidate, who finished third in the Iowa caucuses last week, was speaking at a rally at a high school in the city of Lebanon, according to the reports. Warren reportedly told the crowd that her Vice President would be an individual who would fight alongside her and would get out and make things happen.

“It's the kind of people that you want in public service. As Vice President also as the heads of all the agencies and cabinet nominees. What kind of people do I want? I want people who are there because they believe in public service, but I want people who believe in this fight. I want people who are willing to pick up the tools, that are already there and to use them on behalf of the public. It’s so easy to get discouraged and to say Mitch McConnell just ruins everything — there's a lot of truth in that, too — but it isn't everything. There is a lot we can still do.What kind of vice president do I want? I want someone who's going to be in the fight with me. I want a partner. I want someone who is going to say 'I'll pick up part of this and I'll get out and help make this happen.' That's what I want at the head of the cabinets," said Elizabeth warren.

