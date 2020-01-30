The Debate
Elizabeth Warren Sends Dog For Campaign As She Is Occupied In Washington

US News

US senator Elizabeth Warren’s dog was spotted fetching votes on her behalf at a recent campaign trail. The pet canine went on the January 29 campaign in Iowa.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elizabeth Warren

US senator Elizabeth Warren’s dog was spotted fetching votes on her behalf at a recent campaign trail. The pet canine went on the January 29 campaign as the Democratic presidential candidate was stuck in Washington for Donald Trump’s trial. 

Five days before Hawkeye state caucuses

Warren sent her 20-month-old golden retriever Bailey to the campaign just five days before the Hawkeye state caucuses. The dog was accompanied by Warren’s husband Bruce Mann and son Alex who made three campaign stops. 

During the campaign trail, the dog also snuck nose in a custom made peanut butter cake and accepted ear rubs. Adding more to it, the pet continued Warren’s tradition of getting clicked in selfies with the attendees of the rally. All throughout the campaign, Mann and Alex held the animal as attendees took turns to take a picture of the dog. Mann while speaking at Warburg College said, 'Bailey is a very persuasive dog. He arrived in Iowa late Friday, within 24 hours the Des Moines Register endorsed her’. He's a natural closer.' 

Elizabeth Warren on Friday tapped religious leaders from a variety of backgrounds to serve as an interfaith council for her presidential campaign, making her one of several Democratic contenders to invest in outreach to voters of faith. Warren’s new slate of 16 interfaith advisers includes several from the senator’s home state of Massachusetts, including a pastor at Boston’s historic Twelfth Baptist Church, as well as a rabbi for a Reform Jewish congregation in North Carolina and a sensei in the Zen Buddhist tradition.

Another member of Warren’s interfaith council, Rev. Marvin Hunter of Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Chicago, spoke out for a fair inquiry after his great-nephew Laquan McDonald was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
