Elizabeth Warren Sends Dog For Campaign As She Is Occupied In Washington

US senator Elizabeth Warren’s dog was spotted fetching votes on her behalf at a recent campaign trail. The pet canine went on the January 29 campaign as the Democratic presidential candidate was stuck in Washington for Donald Trump’s trial.

Five days before Hawkeye state caucuses

Warren sent her 20-month-old golden retriever Bailey to the campaign just five days before the Hawkeye state caucuses. The dog was accompanied by Warren’s husband Bruce Mann and son Alex who made three campaign stops.

this floof is full of finance reforms pic.twitter.com/MiexQvKTVk — Bailey Warren (@FirstDogBailey) January 17, 2020

officially a bailey warren stan pic.twitter.com/8LHDq06igh — liv seubert (@livseubert) January 27, 2020

During the campaign trail, the dog also snuck nose in a custom made peanut butter cake and accepted ear rubs. Adding more to it, the pet continued Warren’s tradition of getting clicked in selfies with the attendees of the rally. All throughout the campaign, Mann and Alex held the animal as attendees took turns to take a picture of the dog. Mann while speaking at Warburg College said, 'Bailey is a very persuasive dog. He arrived in Iowa late Friday, within 24 hours the Des Moines Register endorsed her’. He's a natural closer.'

Bruce Mann, Alex Warren, and @FirstDogBailey are in Waterloo this morning, firing folks up to work hard for the next five days!



“It is all paws on deck” - Bruce Mann pic.twitter.com/DJfianbG8Y — Daniel Wasta (@DanWasta) January 29, 2020

Warren purchased her dog just before she announced her Presidential campaign. 😬



Bailey seems to be enjoying himself, but I really question what's going on here in this photo. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/y8iXm6E5YW — ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰ⛵️ਜਮਾਤ (@vvorkingclass) January 29, 2020

