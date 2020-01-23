Queen Elizabeth II Approves UK PM Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill has been approved by Queen Elizabeth II on January 23. As Brexit deadline nears, Britain had moved another step closer to its exit from the European Union on January 22 as Withdrawl Agreement Bill finished its passage through the parliament and was up for royal assent. Even though the House of Commons had already passed the bill, House of Lords sent it back with five amendments. The British MP's rejected all five changes including the ones on child refugees. When the bill was again sent to the upper house, the Lords backed down completing the passage in the parliament.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly said in a statement that most times it has felt like the party would 'never cross the Brexit finish line, but we've done it'. The approval of the British Parliament on the Withdrawl Bill means Britain will leave the 27-nation bloc on January 31 and 'move forward' as one United Kingdom. According to international reports, the European Union Parliament will prove a consent vote on January 29.

Brexit by Jan 31

The House of Commons has been able to pass the bills with overwhelming votes as Johnson is leading the way to ensure the impending Brexit by January 31. The Conservative Party won the recently-concluded general elections with an overwhelming majority. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

