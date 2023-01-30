Elon Musk Apologises For Tweeting Conspiracy Theory About Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has issued an apology for promoting a unfounded conspiracy theory regarding the assault on PaulPelosi, the spouse of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In October, Musk tweeted a link to an article in the Santa Monica Observer that falsely stated Paul Pelosi was drunk during the attack and engaged in a dispute with a male escort. In his tweet, Musk expressed the thought, "There's a slight chance that there's more to this story than meets the eye," which was promptly removed after being posted.

Idiots on the left want @elonmusk to apologize to the Pelosis. For what? It is still a questionable and bizarre situation between two men in their underwear. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 28, 2023

Nonetheless, I apologize — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2023

For what? — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) January 28, 2023

Musk apologises

On Saturday, after information about the attack of Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi emerged, Musk wrote that he apologises. When a Twitter user asked Musk what he was apologizing for, Musk responded with a screenshot of his deleted tweet. On October 28th, Paul Pelosi was violently attacked with a hammer in his San Francisco residence during the early hours. The attacker, David DePape, was charged with attempted murder according to the police.

The bodycam video, released on Friday, depicts the police arriving at Pelosi's residence, followed by the struggle between Pelosi and his attacker over the hammer. The attacker then takes possession of the hammer and uses it to strike Pelosi on the head. Many Republicans alluded that something was fishy about Paul Pelosi getting attacked by a man in his underwear. This led to several conspiracy theories. Musk was criticised by many for sharing the conspiracy theory. People claimed that since he has such a widespread following on Twitter, he should be more careful about what he tweets.