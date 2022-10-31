After former US secretary of state Hilary Clinton condemned attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Elon Musk tweeted a link to an article that has been termed conspiracy theory by many. Musk, however, has now deleted that tweet. "The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow," tweeted Hilary Clinton.

Responding to it, the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted, "There is a tiny possibility that there might be more to this story than meets the eyes," attaching a link of a news article from Santa Monica Observer along with the tweet.

Meanwhile, NYTimes published an article claiming that the Twitter owner shared the link of a conspiracy theory website. "Elon Musk, in a tweet, shares a link from a site known to publish fake news". Musk responded to the article from NYTimes by ridiculing the site and writing that, "This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times!"

This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times! pic.twitter.com/d6V6m5ATW2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

What exactly happened to Nancy Peolosi's husband?

On Friday, a man broke into Nancy Pelosi's home, searching for the speaker, shouting, "Where is Nancy?" The man's plan was to detain Paul Pelosi, until her wife, Nancy returned home. The man is now in police custody and has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several additional felonies, as per a report from CBS news. Paul Pelosi, who is 82 years old, was attacked with a hammer by the man. As per a report by the NYTimes, when the police entered the home, they discovered the man and Paul Pelosi wrestling to gain control of the hammer. Nancy Pelosi has faced scrutiny due to her husband's stock trades. As speaker of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi had prior knowledge about which legislations are going to be introduced and which one of them are going to pass. Critics allege that her husband has used that insider information to pick stocks, which has led to calls from the populace that politicians and their family members should not be allowed to trade stocks.