Elon Musk Denies Twitter Lost 80% Employees After His Takeover; Reveals Real Number

Elon Musk has rejected reports claiming that Twitter lost 80% of its workforce since the billionaire acquired it for $44 billion last year. CNBC, citing internal records, initially reported that Twitter has only about 1,300 active employees left out of 7,500 employees working for the company in November 2022.

Replying to a similar report on Twitter, Musk said that the claims are ‘incorrect’ and that there are roughly 2,300 active employees still showing up to work. "The note is incorrect. There are ~2300 active, working employees at Twitter. There are still hundreds of employees working on trust & safety, along with several thousand contractors. Less than 10 people from my other companies are working at Twitter," Musk tweeted.

The other companies Musk is referring to are his other ventures SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and The Boring Company which also has hundreds of technicians who transitioned to help out Twitter in its war against bots, as Musk puts it. However, hundreds of employees did in fact quit the company as they were unhappy with Musk's takeover. Many even announced quitting using Twitter altogether, and this was backed by not just employees but several celebrities including British singer Elton John.