Elon Musk Doesn't Think Sugar Is Bad; Says, 'I Eat A Donut Every Morning. Still Alive'

Elon Musk has stated that he disagrees with the prevailing belief that sugar is bad for you. This started when Peter Diamandis, the X Prize Foundation's executive chairperson, declared sugar to be "poison" on Twitter.

Musk responded to Diamandis' tweet right after, saying that he often consumes donut and is still alive, suggesting that sugar is not as bad as some people might think. He said, "I eat a donut every morning. Still alive."

Diamandis reframed his assertion to imply that sugar is a "slow poison" as the two men talked further. Twitter users responded to the argument in a variety of ways, with some calling for moderation and others supporting Elon Musk's assertions.

One user stated that he eats doughnuts for his fitness gains, while one user humorously quipped that a donut a day keeps the doctor away. As was to be expected, the statements sparked a huge response from Twitter users, who immediately used the site to express their opinions.

"EVERYTHING in moderation," a user wrote.

"A donut a day keeps the doctor away!," said another.

Another Twitter user said, "I agree with Elon. Sugar is not the enemy. Calling it poison is tantamount to calling water poison: drinking too much water and you drown, but drinking it in moderation is no problem at all. Water ain’t poison. Neither is sugar."