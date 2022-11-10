Elon Musk Fans Honour Twitter CEO With $600k Giant Human-animal Monument | Take A Look

Billionaire Elon Musk is no stranger to drawing mixed reactions to his business moves and blunt statements. While he has recently been under scrutiny for sacking Twitter employees as the CEO, admirers have come to his defence, with a few building a giant monument to honour him. According to The Daily Star, a group of people have dedicated an art structure to Musk that stands 30 feet tall and displays his head on the body of a goat. To make it even more intriguing, the Musk-animal hybrid, which is worth an estimated £524k, sits atop a giant rocket.

The eccentric structure was envisioned by cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token ($EGT), which aims to give it to the billionaire later this month at his Tesla headquarters in Austin, Texas. “Most people thought we would never do it, but after one year of building the time has come to bring it home to Elon,” a spokesman for $EGT said, adding that “really we just want to meet the guy and give it to him.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that the body of a goat on the monument represents the acronym GOAT - Greatest Of All Time. “After all, he is the most innovative human alive,” the individual said, adding that the firm “built Elon Musk a $600,000 monument on the back of a semi trailer in honour of his many accomplishments and commitment to Cryptocurrency.”

Elon Musk fans create a 30-foot long $600,000 monument of Twitter's new boss riding a rocket because they rate him as their all-time GOAT. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/aMqsTqE6UA — 𝕭𝖊𝖙𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝕯𝖆𝖞𝖘 (@27betterdays) November 10, 2022

GOATs on GOATs Happy Halloween from $EGT 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/D0V1A5k5xt — Elon Goat Token (@ElonGoatToken) November 1, 2022

Monument 'destined for Tesla's Gigafactory'

The gigantic aluminium head of the structure was constructed by Canadian sculptors Kevin and Michelle Stone. In a conversation with local news outlet Maple Ridge News, Kevin said that they put in over 700 hours on it and he is “pretty proud of it because it totally looks like him (Musk).” “We invite . . . Elon to claim this historical gift. We're going to have fun for a few hours and then all the cars and trucks will hit the freeway behind the monument, destined for Tesla's Gigafactory,” the duo said.

The large monument was created to honour Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter. Earlier in October, he acquired the social networking platform in a $44 billion deal and began his epoch as the CEO by making big decisions on Twitter’s workforce, content moderation policies, and paid features.