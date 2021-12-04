Elon Musk Fulfils Pledge To 'own No Home', Sells Last Property In Silicon Valley For $30mn

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has fulfilled his pledge to “own no home” as he sold his California mansion for $30 million on Thursday. According to Daily Mail, Musk sold his Silicon Valley estate for $7.5 million less than the original $37.5 million first listed in June. He was struggling to sell the home as he listed his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough three times before finding a buyer.

For now, the identity of the buyer has not been made public. It is to mention that previously, Musk had shared that his property in San Francisco was his “last remaining house”. Now, Musk, who is the world’s second-richest man in the world, lives in a home he rents worth $50,000 in Boca Chica, Texas.

'My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome though,' Musk had tweeted.

According to reports, the Tesla chief had purchased the home for $23.4 million in 2017. The 47-acre property is 100-years-old and was originally built in 1912 by Count Christian de Guigné, a member of the French nobility who moved to the state after marrying a California Gold Rush heiress. The European-style estate is one of the largest parcels of land in the area and it even includes hiking trails and a reservoir. It features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a music room, a grand ballroom and a cocktail room with retractable library shelves.

Musk's mission to 'own no home'

It is to mention that previously, Musk had said that he was selling almost all of his physical possessions to defuse criticism of his wealth. While speaking to podcast host Joe Rogan, Musk said, “I think possessions kinda weigh you down. And they're kind of an attack vector. People say, 'Hey, billionaire, you got all this stuff.' 'Well, now I don't have the stuff — now what are you gonna do?'' At this time, Musk reportedly owned seven houses in California and six in Log Angeles, however, since he has sold all of his residential properties for a whopping $144 million.

The largest property sold by Musk was his Bel-Air mansion for $29 million. As per reports, the estate was sold for less than a million to Chinese tech billionaire William Ding. The Tesla CEO had purchased the property in 2016 and it served as his primary residence, where he lived with his children. The house has seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, well-maintained gardens, a pool and a spa. The multi-story house also had a four-car garage.

