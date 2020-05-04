Elon Musk Slams User Calling Him Corrupt, Says 'I'm An Engineer Doing Business On Side'

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk lost his cool after a Twitterati called him “horribly corrupt” businessman for one of his tweets demanding to “Free America” apparently from COVID-19 social distancing measures. The user said Musk sounds like a horribly corrupt businessman who only cares about money, adding that he should have framed a better statement for easing restrictions.

Musk lambasted the user saying he is just an engineer who does business on the side. Check his tweet:

Who is running this lame collection of bots & trolls anyway? Try harder! I’m an engineer, knucklehead. Just do “business” on the side. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020

Musk has often tried to dismiss his critics on social media by calling netizens ‘bots’ and part of “troll army”. Recently, he suggested his Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey to come up with a mechanism where one is able to differentiate between real and fake users. Musk had said that there should be a way to identify bots and able to identify whether the user is authentic or part of “troll army”.

Downplaying pandemic

The Tesla CEO has been downplaying the coronavirus pandemic for a long time, the disease which has claimed over 68000 lives in the United States alone. Buzzfeed had reported that the SpaceX CEO, in a memo to his employees, said they were far less likely to die of coronavirus than car crashes adding that he doesn’t think COVID-19 is among the “top 100 health risks in the United States”.

On March 6, Tesla CEO took to Twitter to call the panic around the disease as dumb after which netizens lashed out at him reminding him of his "privilege".

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

I'm totally amazed that somebody who owns a company where employees can't work from home would call taking steps to protect workplaces from a highly-infectious disease "dumb"... — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 6, 2020



