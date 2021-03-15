Elon Musk Posts Hilarious Response As SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 For Ninth Time

“Fly my pretties”, said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on March 14 as his aerospace company-developed Falcon 9 rocket launched 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit in the wee hours of Sunday. While reacting to the video showing Falcon 9, on its ninth flight at 6:01 AM Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center, with the satellites located in its nose cone, Musk said “fly…” The Sunday launch was also the 22nd dedicated to Starlink satellites into Earth’s lower orbit in order to develop super-fast internet service across the globe.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch came after a separate batch of 60 satellites left the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday as Starlink began expanding its broadband services from the United States to some regions in the UK, Germany and New Zealand. Musk’s Starlink project has already received positive feedback, reported Daily Mail while stating that its UK customers said there was a huge jump in internet speed. The service can be accessed by ‘Starlink kit’ that includes a Starlink dish Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod but is ‘available to a limited number of users per coverage area'.

Starlink Satellite Internet Service Coming To India

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk-led super fast internet service Starlink is now available in India for pre-orders at $99 or around â‚¹7,000. The Starlink internet will be available in India in 2022 through SpaceX satellites that will be launched in the orbit with an aim to provide groundbreaking internet speed at cheaper rates even in remote areas across the globe and benefiting millions of people. The Starlink website has stated, “Starlink is available to a limited number of users per coverage area at this time. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed in space by Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX to provide satellite internet access. This constellation, as Tesla CEO hopes, will consider thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit which will be working in combination with ground transceivers.