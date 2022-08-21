Elon Musk Receives Letter From Stanford Professor; Says 'Would've Been...'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a snap of a letter that he received from a professor at Stanford University who, he said, might have been his professor if he had not permanently deferred his graduation studies. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote while sharing the image, “Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would've been my prof at Stanford if I hadn't put grad studies on (permanent) deferment.” The letter, which has been dated June 14, makes reference to a project that Musk would have worked on if he had not quit the University.

According to the letter, William D. Nix, a professor at Stanford University's department of Material Science and Engineering, was basically replying to Musk's most recent interview, "Elon Musk on the Early Days of Tesla: Interview Part 1."

Professor praises Musk in his letter

In the letter, the professor commended Musk for a "description of the issues of using Si for anodes for lithium batteries". He even stated, "About 10 years ago we at Stanford did research on the very issues you described. Indeed, it almost seemed like you had read all our papers." Further, at the end of the letter, professor Nix said, “I thought you would like to hear about work you might have done.”

