Last Updated:

Elon Musk Receives Letter From Stanford Professor; Says 'Would've Been...'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a snap of a letter that he received from a professor at Stanford University. Here's what he said.

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Elon Musk

Image: @Elon Musk/Twitter/AP


SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a snap of a letter that he received from a professor at Stanford University who, he said, might have been his professor if he had not permanently deferred his graduation studies. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote while sharing the image, “Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would've been my prof at Stanford if I hadn't put grad studies on (permanent) deferment.” The letter, which has been dated June 14, makes reference to a project that Musk would have worked on if he had not quit the University. 

According to the letter, William D. Nix, a professor at Stanford University's department of Material Science and Engineering, was basically replying to Musk's most recent interview, "Elon Musk on the Early Days of Tesla: Interview Part 1." 

Professor praises Musk in his letter

In the letter, the professor commended Musk for a "description of the issues of using Si for anodes for lithium batteries". He even stated, "About 10 years ago we at Stanford did research on the very issues you described. Indeed, it almost seemed like you had read all our papers." Further, at the end of the letter, professor Nix said, “I thought you would like to hear about work you might have done.” 

READ | Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide Starlink internet to US military in Europe and Africa

As soon as the letter’s photo was uploaded on Twitter, it garnered over 137.7K likes and more than 6,924 retweets and several amusing comments. Following the tweet, Elon Musk even said, “Might need a new PO Box after tweeting this”. Indicating it, a Twitter user said, “Elon about to get a bunch of crazy packages don’t open anything yourself”. 

READ | Twitter ordered by court to provide former official's documents to Elon Musk

(Image: @Elon Musk/Twitter/AP)

READ | Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets 'I’m buying Manchester United' amid legal battle with Twitter
READ | Elon Musk clarifies tweet on buying Manchester United, says it's a 'long-running joke'
READ | 'I'm not buying Coca Cola to put cocaine back in': Elon Musk after Manchester United joke
First Published:
COMMENT