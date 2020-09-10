Elon Musk Has Alarmed Single-punctuation Reply To California Wildfires-dystopia Comparison

As wildfires continued to engulf California in a blanket of smog giving the skies a golden-orange shade, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with a '!' to a social media user who compared the scenario at the city to the movie Blade Runner 2049.

California wildfire, which has been burning for more than three weeks now, took an aggressive turn on Wednesday as winds stroked the fire spreading it across an estimated 40 kilometers stretch.

Taking to Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the social media user's California-Blade Runner 2049 comparison with a single punctuation mark. Responding to another user who pointed out that Earth looked like Mars while the people attempted to make Mars look like earth, saying that it was true.

READ | California Wildfires Take Ferocious Turn, Burn Across 40km Of Mountainous Terrain

Elon Musk's '!' response

It is LITERALLY Blade Runner 2049 in California right now. pic.twitter.com/FAggbTQeNB — Kevin L. Lee (@Klee_FilmReview) September 9, 2020

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2020

READ | Southern California Mountain Wildfire Grows

A problem



We are currently making

Earth look like Mars

faster than we are making

Mars look like Earth pic.twitter.com/7iXN9LBsXR — Brett Winton (@wintonARK) September 10, 2020

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2020

READ | As California Burns, The Winds Arrive And The Lights Go Out

Wildfires take over California

United States National Weather Service said, “The significantly colder air mass is helping reduce critical fire conditions across the West, however, most of West coastline and adjacent counties have Red Flag warnings in effect for part of today”. Forecasters said that diminishing winds were possible by Thursday, “bringing some relief to the ongoing fires and fire weather threat”. In Southern California, the fire took over Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. Governor Gavin Newsom said, “We’re encouraged that the wind activity appears to be dying down. The rest of the week looks a little more favorable”.

The US Forest Service had previously closed 8 national forests and 10 more national forests were closed recently citing “unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state”. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the recent wildfire has spread over the area of more than 2 million acres this year, setting a record for a single fire session. California Fire Dept on Monday issued a statement saying, "This year, wildfires have now burned over 2 million acres. There have been 8 fatalities and more than 3,300 structures destroyed. Much of California is currently under a Red Flag Warning for strong, gusty winds and low humidity."

According to California Fire Dept data, approximately over 14,100 firefighters have been employed to battle the blazing Wildfire in California. A state of emergency has been declared by the California Governor Gavin Newsom in multiple countries amid wildfires.

Earlier, a major disaster declaration was approved by US President Donald Trump on August 22 and a statewide emergency was also declared by August 18. California has witnessed about 900 wildfires since August 15, most of them starting with lightning strikes. The fires have burnt more than 1.5 million acres (2,343 square miles) claiming eight lives and ravaging nearly 3,300 structures.

READ | Central California Fire Threatens Thousands Of Structures