Elon Musk Reveals His Biography Is Underway; Walter Isaacson To Work On The New Book

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on August 5 2021, shared details about his new biography. He made this revelation through a tweet saying if anyone is 'curious' to know more about his ventures Tesla, SpaceX and general goings, can find it in his biography that'll be penned by Walter Isaacson. Isaacson's previous works include Leonardo da Vinci; Einstein: His Life and Universe, Kissinger: A Biography, Steve Jobs. Musk also said that Isaacson has shadowed him “for several days so far” while adding that an autobiography might be a possibility “one day.”

However, known for his cryptic tweets, Musk’s announcement regarding the biography does not specify when it will be released or for how long Isaacson is involved in the project. His biography on Steve Jobs took over two years and it catalogued the interviews with over 100 of Jobs’ peers. Even though Musk has been a subject of several books, Isaacson is considered the most high-profile biographer yet to take his story. The said author is presently a professor at Tulane University and was previously the CEO of the Aspen Insitute and CEO of CNN.

Books on Musk’s life and work include Ashlee Vance’s biography released in 2015 titled ‘Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,’ including Musk’s participation; Ed Niedermeyer’s ‘Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motors’ and this month’s release of Tim Higgins’ ‘Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century.’

If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

Tesla Not Invited For United States Electric Vehicle Summit

While Musk on August 5 hinted towards his biography, White House excluded Tesla on Thursday when it held an ambitious meeting of electric vehicle (EV) makers. The event, hosted by US President Joe Biden, included the presence of executives and officials from General Motors(GM) and Ford (F) as well as Stellantis, the company formed by a merger between Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA. All three manufacturers are a sliver of the country’s total EV production but it is imperative to note that Tesla is a prime manufacturer of EVs with more than 499,550 cars delivered last year.

Speaking in a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that "Well, we, of course, welcome the efforts of automakers who recognize the potential of an electric vehicle future and support efforts that will help reach the President's goal, and certainly Tesla is one of those companies” adding “I would not expect this is the last time we talk about clean cars and the move towards electric vehicles, and we look forward to having a range of partners in that effort." However, she did not specify if not being a part of the union was exactly the reason that Tesla wasn't invited.

IMAGE: AP