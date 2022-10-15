Elon Musk Reveals How He Caught Tesla Employee Who Was Leaking Firm's Confidential Data

Elon Musk has revealed how his company Tesla caught an employee who was leaking firm's confidential data to the press. Musk, who is quite active on Twitter, revealed the information in response to a question from a Twitter user. "Elon in 2008 how did you catch that employee who leaked the confidential data of Tesla and sold it to the news outlet?" the Twitter user asked.

"That is quite an interesting story. We sent what appeared to be identical emails to all, but each was actually coded with either one or two spaces between sentences, forming a binary signature that identified the leaker," Elon replied. In response to Musk's tweet, another Twitter user asked, "I'm not familiar with this. What happened to them? Fine, jail?” Musk replied, "They were invited to further their career elsewhere."

Why didn't Musk file a lawsuit?

When the twitter user asked Musk why he did not file a law suit against them, Musk responded by saying that he was too busy trying to survive at that time. Accoridng to reports by CNBC, Tesla apparently sent an email to employees, warning them that anyone who leaks confidential information will be termianted and that even crimial charges can be filed against them. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has reportedly received criticsm from some foreign policy analysts for his proposed (Russia-Ukraine) peace plan.

Musk proposed that Ukraine should end its claim on Crimea, gurantee supply of water to the Crimean peninsula and that referendums should be held again in the two Ukrainian provinces, under international observers. Ukrainian ambassador to Germany reportedly criticised Musk by using expletives. Later, Musk said that he cannot afford to provide Starlink connection to Ukraine any longer, unless the US Department of Defence starts to pick up the tab.

Starlink is the primary communications system of the Ukrainian army on the war front. If anyone else wants this job, please be my guest … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2022

"SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households. This is unreasonable," Musk tweeted. "Starlink is the primary communications system of the Ukrainian army on the war front. If anyone else wants this job, please be my guest …," he added.