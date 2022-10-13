Elon Musk has been in the limelight in recent months over his bid to acquire the social media platform, Twitter. The deal originally signed between the billionaire and Twitter for $44 billion has witnessed many twists and turns since April when he first proposed to buy Twitter.

On October 13, the billionaire and Tesla CEO revealed another surprise in the form of an offer. Musk made a surprising appeal to his followers to buy "Burnt Hair", his recently-launched perfume brand to help fund his acquisition of Twitter.

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," Musk tweeted on Thursday setting the internet ablaze. So far, the tweet has garnered up to 33.4K retweets in addition to 432.2K likes.

Musk’s offer prompts mixed reactions

An omnigender product — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Advertising his perfume brand, Musk informed that the product was omnigender, adding, “Doesn’t get more lit than this!”

BE the change you want in the world! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Musk even tweeted a quote by Mahatma Gandhi below his perfume brand’s advertisement saying, “BE the change you want in the world!”

In addition, Musk also updated the bio of his Twitter handle to "Perfume Salesman".

The billionaire’s advertisement to buy perfume bottles of his brand “Burnt Hair” received mixed reactions from netizens.

One Twitter user reacted to the tweet, “Bought 3” to which Musk replied, “The counter-intuitive thing is that it’s actually gonna be a sick product!”

Another Twitter user declared that he could "smell an acquisition coming."

“I will only buy it if you promise to suspend all accounts of PARWARIES from Twitter after buying it,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, some presented Musk with a counter-argument, stating that they would buy the product if the billionaire hired them for Tesla first.

"Please hire me, so that I can buy a Tesla," a user wrote on the platform that Musk aims to buy.

Nevertheless, the billionaire's appeal reportedly had a domino effect on the sales of his perfume, with 20,000 bottles of the product being sold out within 24 hours, reported Sputnik. The price of each perfume bottle has been set at $100.

The developments come amid the billionaire's attempt to purchase Twitter, which has turned into a full-blown saga. Musk had first announced his decision to buy the social media microblogging giant in April before accepting and then subsequently rejecting a place on Twitter's board.

He then offered to transform Twitter into a private entity before announcing that he was abandoning the deal alleging that Twitter had lied to him about bot accounts on the platform.

Musk has since revived the deal with Twitter, offering to buy the organisation at the original price of over $44 billion. The deal is expected to go through by the end of October.

Image: AP