Elon Musk Says He Would Allow Trump Back On Twitter; 'It Wasn't Correct To Ban Him'

A few days after billionaire Elon Musk rejected a recent report claiming that former United States President Donald Trump "encouraged" the billionaire to buy Twitter, he has now said at FT Live’s Future of the Car conference with Benny Johnson that he would reverse the former US President's suspension from the micro-blogging site, calling the ban "morally wrong" and "flat out stupid".

'I would reverse the permanent ban': Elon Musk

“Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Musk.

“I would reverse the permanent ban. I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?” added Musk, who is likely to become interim CEO following the takeover.

Why was Donald Trump banned from Twitter?

Former US President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter last year after his followers stormed US Capitol in Washington following his loss to Joe Biden in the Presidential elections. The incident caused largescale violence which resulted in Trump being banned from major social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

As for Trump's return to Twitter, he had told Fox News before Musk's purchase, "I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth (Truth Social). I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."