Elon Musk Says His Company Tesla Would Be Shut Down If Cars Used For Spying

Elon Musk on Saturday said the United States and China need to develop a relationship of trust after reports emerged that the Chinese military complexes and housing compounds have banned Tesla cars from entering its premises over suspicion that the company’s vehicles are being used for spying. Musk, who was speaking (virtual discussion) at the China Development Forum 2021, said there is a strong incentive for his firm to be confidential with any information, adding that Tesla would be shut down in China, or anywhere, if they were spying.

On Friday, reports emerged claiming that the Chinese military has banned Tesla cars from entering its premises based on suspicion that on-board cameras were being used for spying. The reports emerged on the day China and the United States concluded the two-day dialogue in Alaska, which saw heated exchange of words between officials from both sides. Chinese and American delegations accused each other of exceeding the time limit for opening remarks, following which they traded barbs on a range of issues from human rights to freedom of speech.

Musk's China incentive

Musk, who has invested heavily in China in the past couple of years, said both countries need to develop mutual trust to gain long-term benefits. In 2019, Musk opened Tesla’s first production facility outside the United States in Shanghai, China. Tesla quickly gained popularity as the number one electric car maker in China’s domestic market, selling more vehicles than any other EV manufacturer. Tesla reportedly sold nearly 1,50,000 cars in China last year.

However, Tesla is facing increased competition from local electric vehicle companies such as Geely, Xpeng, and NIO, who are slowly gaining share in the largest automotive market in the world. But it is said that Tesla receives full support from the Chinese Communist regime as it happened during the lockdown last year when the company was allowed to restart production within weeks of shutting down.