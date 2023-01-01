Elon Musk Sides With Greta Thunberg's Pizza Tweet Against Andrew Tate, Calls Her 'cool'

As the social media brawl between Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and social media influencer Andrew Tate took new turns, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has decided to jump in. Siding with the climate activist in her feud with Tate, Musk took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, “Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home.” Musk was referring to Andrew Tate’s clapback video against the Swedish climate activist that featured pizza boxes which reportedly led to his arrest in Romania.

Meanwhile, in another Tweet, Musk called the Swedish climate activist “cool” and complimented her “brand awareness”. Musk was commenting on an article written that talked about a thermostat that features Thunberg’s face. Commenting on the piece published by the satirical website, Musk wrote, “The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh.”

Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2022

The online feud between Tate and Thunberg started when the self-proclaimed, “Alpha male” decided to tag the 19-year-old climate activist and boasted about the emissions his 33 cars produced. Thunberg then responded to Tate with a strong clap-back. After Tate asked for Thunberg’s email address, the Swedish climate activist took a jab and wrote, “smalld**kenergy@getalife.com”. While the jab from Thunberg floored the netizens, it also managed to affect fragile ego of Tate. In a response to Thunberg, Tate decided to post a video, which reportedly led to his detention.

How a Pizza box led to Tate’s arrest?

After Thunberg decimated Tate with just a few words, the former British-American kickboxer decided to make an elaborate video in response to Thunberg’s jab. In the video, Tate insisted a person off-camera not “recycle” the pizza boxes. According to the New York Post, the Pizza came from a popular local Pizza chain in Romania named Jerry’s. According to the reports, the pizza box helped the Romanian police to locate Tate’s residence in the country. The Romanian Police arrested the misogynist influencer and his brother Tristan over a Human trafficking case on Thursday.

The authorities also raided Tate's luxurious villa and accused the brothers of sexually exploiting women under the “loverboy” scheme. In the Thursday statement, the Directorate for the Investigation of Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) wrote, “Victims were recruited by British citizens by misrepresenting their intention to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of genuine feelings of love (the loverboy method)”. The agency then went on to add, “They were later transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county where, by exercising acts of physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts), they were sexually exploited by group members.” The group DIICOT is referring to includes the two brothers along with two other Romanian citizens. According to The Verge, so far the agency has identified 6 individuals who were allegedly exploited by Tate and his crew. However, the matter is still under investigation.