Elon Musk Takes On Joe Biden, Says US Prez Biden Prioritises Unions Ahead Of The Public

Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed US President Joe Biden in a podcast interview on Monday and warned that America could turn into Venezuela if, the government continues to print more and more money. Criticizing the Biden administration, Musk said that he had also voted "overwhelmingly for Democrats," but now believed that the Trump administration was more effective at getting things done. He said the Biden administration gives more priority to unions ahead of the public.

According to a Daily Mail report, Musk asserted that the Biden administration doesn't seem to be effective in getting work done. "The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done", he said. He further compared the President to Anchorman's Ron Burgundy for relying heavily on a teleprompter.

The Space X CEO said, "The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter." He added, saying, "The path to power is the path to the teleprompter." Recalling Will Ferrell's Anchorman character Ron Burgundy, who read verbatim on his teleprompter and later lost his job, he said, "I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it's going to be like Anchorman."

Elon Musk calls the Biden Administration ineffective

Lauding the Trump administration, Musk said that he supported Democrats but believed, that they are "overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly the class action lawyers', while Republicans are influenced by 'corporate evil and religious zealotry," reported the Daily Mail. He continued saying, "In the case of Biden, he is simply too much captured by the unions, which was not the case with Obama."

Musk also offered his understanding of the rising inflation, he said "I mean, the obvious reason for inflation is that the government printed a zillion amount of more money than it had." He also said, "It's like the government can't just, you know, issue checks for over revenue without there being inflation, you know, the velocity of money held constant." He asserted that inflation is because of the creation of more dollars. "The increase in the goods and services across the economy, then you have inflation, again, the velocity of money held constant", he further added.

Image: AP