Elon Musk’s The Boring Company Gets Approval From County Commissioners For 'Vegas Loop'

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has received the approval of local authorities to move forward with building the underground tunnels.

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has received a green signal from local authorities to move forward with building the underground tunnels. Clark County Nevada in a Twitter post announced that the County Commissioners have approved an agreement with the boring company to move forward with plans for the "Vegas Loop". They further stated that The Boring Company would be able to establish a transportation system underneath Las Vegas Strip. 

Vegas Loop System gets approval from Clark County Nevada

The Boring company's "Vegas Loop" will mostly have an underground system operational mainly in the Resort Corridor with stations at various resorts and connections to Allegiant Stadium and UNLV, reported Las Vegas Review-Journal. As per the Boring Company's plan, the passengers would be transported using private Tesla model vehicles. Responding to the Clark County Nevada post, Boring company on the microblogging site mentioned that Vegas Loop is expanding 29 miles and 51 stations. The company thanked the Clark County team for "great partnership". Furthermore, the company thanked the commissioners for "unanimous approval". Clark County Nevada in a Twitter post revealed that the Vegas Loop will have 29 miles and 51 stations. Clark County Nevada further stated that as many as 57,000 passengers can travel through the tunnel in one hour. The county mentioned that the taxpayer money will not be spent on the project.  

The Boring President Steve Davis has revealed that the system would be constructed in phases, reported Las Vegas Review-Journal. Davis informed that initially, five to 10 stations would be coming online. The stations will come online within the first six months after the construction of the project starts, as per the Las Vegas Review-Journal report. Reportedly, the passengers travelling through the tunnel would not be required to halt at each station as they would be picked up at a stop like Las Vegas Convention Center and they would get directly transported to Allegiant Stadium without halting at all the resorts that come on the way. Furthermore, Davis revealed that the passenger would be able to reach Allegiant Stadium from Las Vegas Convention Center, which is a 3.6-mile ride in 4 minutes and the cost of a vehicle would be $6. As per the Las Vegas Review-Journal report, Davis called the transportation "very affordable, very accessible and very, very comfortable". 

