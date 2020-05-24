Animals At Kanpur Zoo Get Special Summer Diet And Protection From Sweltering Heat

As the temperature witnessed a sudden surge in Kanpur, the city’s Zoological Park installed water coolers and hay curtains along with a revised diet to help its denizens beat the heat.

"With the spurt in temperatures, we have taken multiple precautions for the animals to protect them from the sweltering heat. We have installed water coolers for the carnivores, hay curtains for the birds, and rain guns for the herbivores. The hay curtains are regularly watered," said Dilip Gupta, Kanpur Zoo Rangers Officer.

The authorities have also made changes in the diet of the animals and birds. The meat consumption for carnivores has been reduced as they do not need much energy at this time. They have also reduced protein intake for birds, and are feeding them a carbohydrate-based diet. The green vegetables are being incorporated in the diet of herbivores animals while limiting the use of jaggery.

Keeping animals hydrated

“We have started adding electrolytes, minerals, and vitamin ADH to the drinking water, for all animals and birds, to avoid dehydration and maintain the water balance. The water is changed on a regular basis as it gets warm due to the scorching heat," said Dr R.K. Singh, Kanpur Zoo veterinarian.

He also said that some animals such as bears other herbivores enjoy eating fiber-rich fruits and vegetables such as melons and cucumber. The temperature has shot up beyond 40 degrees Celsius in the region.

"During the initial phases of the lockdown, limited vehicles were operational. People were also not using air conditioners. Hence, the temperature remained low. But now, the cars are back on the road and the use of ACs have increased. Consequently, heat has also shot up to 43-44 degrees Celsius. It will only rise in the coming days," said Dr Nasir, a staff member of the medical team at Kanpur Zoo.

Temperature Above 40 Degrees Celsius At Many Places In UP

The day temperature at many places in Uttar Pradesh was above forty degrees Celsius on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

Some places where mercury rose above the forty mark are Varanasi (40.1 degrees Celsius), Lakhimpur Khiri, and Shahjahanpur (41.4 each), Meerut (41.6), Kanpur (42.5), Etawah (42.8) and Churk (43), the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature in Allahabad was 43.4 degrees Celsius, while Orai, Aligarh, and Banda recorded a high of 44, 44.2, and 44.8 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 39.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

(With inputs from ANI)