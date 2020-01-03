Esmail Ghaani To Succeed Qassem Soleimani As Iran's Top Commander

After the United States killed the top commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, Iran's supreme leader has appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as a replacement. As confirmed by the White House and the Pentagon, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, along with six others. To assert further, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. However, Iran called it “malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces”.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the US Department of Defense said.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly warned of 'severe revenge for the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood'. Khamenei further also said that Soleimani's work and his path will not be stopped.

Read - Hamas Condemns US 'crime' Of Killing Soleimani

As the tensions between the US and Iran escalate on January 3 after American troops killed one of its top commanders Qassem Soleimani, Israel has put its army on high alert. According to international media reports, Soleimani's death along with al-Muhandis's are potential turning points in the region and are expected to draw retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and US interests.

Read - IRGC: Iran Will Definitely Retaliate Over Soleimani

Iran warns US of 'repercussions'

Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani was “martyred” in an attack by US helicopters near the airport, without elaborating. Soon after, the advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for "repercussions" for crossing the "red line." The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei also declared three days of mourning for Soleimani and threatened the US saying 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also called the act, orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020

Read - China 'highly Concerned' Over US Soleimani Strike

Read - Revolutionary Guard Speaker Breaks Down On TV After US Kills Soleimani