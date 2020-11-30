EU Planning On New Strategic Alliance With US After Donald Trump: Report

The European Union (EU) is seeking to forge a brand new alliance with the United States to let go of the tensions budded from the outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump and eventually tackle the challenges posed by China, reported Finacial Times on November 30 while citing a draft plan. Further, the EU plan of post-Trump relations with the US proposes rebuilding the bilateral relationship with common fronts on several key issues such as digital regulation and the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

This report comes at the backdrop of strained US-EU relations under Trump administration. The media outlet even cited the draft plant saying that as open democratic societies and market economies, both the European Union and the United States agree on “strategic challenge” posed by China’s growing international assertiveness even if both the sides “do not always agree on the best way” to address the issues.

This plan would be submitted for endorsement by the national leaders at a meeting on December 10-11 and it also proposes the launch of a fresh transatlantic agenda in an EU_-US summit in the first half of the next year. Earlier this month, the European Union had also imposed tariffs on up to $4 billion worth American imports in retaliation for the US subsidies for Boeing. However, it had also expressed optimism about the relations being improved. This also comes at the time when the EU is struggling to establish a post-Brexit agreement with the UK.

What is the current situation with Brexit?

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the stalled post-Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU, European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned British counterpart David Frost that if Downing Street fails to ake a drastic shift in their stance in discussions, Brussels will pull out of the negotiations. While the talks are currently at the crossroads of fresh crisis, if Barnier actually ended up walking out of the negotiations, it would amount to one of the most dangerous moments in the troubled discussions just 36 days before the transition period is set to end.

Image: AP