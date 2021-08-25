Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Emmy Rescinded Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned over sexual harassment allegations, was stripped of the Emmy he won for his primetime pandemic briefings. Cuomo had won global plaudits for his straight-talking television performances about the coronavirus as it raged through the USA in early 2020. His performances earned him the International Emmy Founders Award. However, on 24 August, the day after Cuomo left the governor’s mansion, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said that it taking back the award.

"The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award," the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement.

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward," it added.

Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

After being governor for over a decade, the 63-year-old announced his resignation earlier this month. He was pressured to step down after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he had sexually harassed almost a dozen women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. However, Cuomo has denied the mentioned wrongdoing as his friendship with his employees is been misinterpreted.

In a video statement, Cuomo said that his conduct and motives had been mischaracterized by his accusers, and gave no sign that he was contemplating resignation. He said, "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed, I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances." Cuomo even gave his farewell address to New Yorkers hours before his decade as governor came to an end.

Kathy Hochul becomes NY governor

Kathy Hochul, formerly the lieutenant governor, was sworn in as governor on Tuesday. The Democrat was sworn in as governor in a brief, private ceremony in the New York State Capital overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. Described by her predecessor as "smart and competent", the 62-year-old is a centrist Democrat from the Buffalo area of New York state and, in the state's 233 year-long history, is the first woman to lead the region.